Terrorism in any form should be dealt with iron hand: Tamilisai Soundararajan

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:19 IST
Terrorism in any form, should not be allowed to raise its head and without any partiality, it should be dealt with iron hand, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said on Thursday.

Reacting to the cyclinder explosion in a car, causing the death of one person, on the eve of Deepavali, Soundararajan told reporters at the airport here that all places should be safe and secure and there should not be any tense feeling about Coimbatore.

With the Centre ordering NIA investigation based on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendations, the state government should also function with more responsibility, Soundararajan, who is also Telangana Governor said.

Explosives were seized from the residence of 29-year-old Jameesha Mubeen who was killed after a gas cylinder stored in a car driven by him exploded here.

The explosion occurred while Mubeen was moving past a temple on a car in Tamil Nadu's western textile city and he had tried to evade a police check post. One more gas cylinder, also stored in the car, did not explode.

