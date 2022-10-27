Putin says Russia's nuclear doctrine is defensive
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's military doctrine only permitted the country to use nuclear weapons in defence, rejecting claims that Russia was considering using them in Ukraine.
Putin also said Russia was ready to restart talks with the United States on nuclear arms control, but had no response from Washington on Moscow's proposals for talks on "strategic stability."
