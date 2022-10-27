Left Menu

Swedish tourists, held for allegedly trying to convert people in Assam, sent to Delhi

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:28 IST
Swedish tourists, held for allegedly trying to convert people in Assam, sent to Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The three tourists from Sweden, who were detained for participating in a prayer meeting to allegedly convert people to Christianity, were sent to Delhi from Assam's Dibrugarh on Thursday, police said.

Marcus Bloom, Hanna Bloom and Susanna Hakansson were taken into custody on Wednesday after the police initiated a suo moto case for alleged violation of visa rules, they said.

They allegedly violated the Indian tourist visa rules by attending the prayer meet at a tea garden in Ghinai in Namrup police station area with the intention to convert the local people, Dibrugarh's Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said.

They were produced before a court, which directed the police to arrange for their deportation.

They were fined USD 500 each, which they paid to the district authorities, police said.

They were kept at a guest house since Wednesday night under security, and sent to Delhi by a domestic flight on Thursday evening, Mishra said.

The Swedish embassy will arrange their stay for the night in Delhi, and they will fly to Stockholm on Friday, he said.

The three-day prayer meeting was organised by the United Church Forum with due permission from the district administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022