No indication Russian nuclear drills are "cover activity"- Pentagon

The United States has not seen anything to indicate that Russia's ongoing annual "Grom" exercises of its nuclear forces may be a cover for a real deployment, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We haven't seen anything to cause us to believe, at this point, that is some kind of cover activity," Austin told reporters.

