Putin says no need for nationalisation in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:37 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia has no need to nationalise assets to deal with the economic fallout of sanctions and the conflict in Ukraine. He also said it was a "gift" to local investors and businesses that swathes of Western companies have left Russia since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Weather chief: Ukraine war may be ''blessing'' for climate
Spoke to Putin only once about 18 months ago: Musk denies talks on Ukraine
Elon Musk spoke to Putin before presenting Ukraine peace proposal: Report
Ukraine war has affected Asian economy; risk of fragmentation worrisome: IMF
WRAPUP 2-Biden doubts Putin would use nuclear weapon, Ukraine pleads for more weapons