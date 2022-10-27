Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:39 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Islamic State on Thursday claimed responsibility for an attack on a vehicle in the western Afghanistan province of Herat that killed five people, according to the militant group's channel on Telegram.
The vehicle was carrying medical personnel of a Taliban military unit headquartered in Herat, said Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enayatullah Khowrazmi. Several employees were also injured in the attack, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegram
- Ministry of Defence
- Taliban
- Herat
- Afghanistan
- Islamic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban say Afghanistan secure enough for big projects
New UNAMA chief Otunbayeva meets Taliban leaders, discusses importance of girls' education
Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa govt denies deal with Taliban
Afghan Taliban's rise to power results in terror attack surge in Pak by 51 per cent
Taliban continues to repress media, bans foreign journalist from entering Afghanistan