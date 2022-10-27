Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:39 IST
Islamic State on Thursday claimed responsibility for an attack on a vehicle in the western Afghanistan province of Herat that killed five people, according to the militant group's channel on Telegram.

The vehicle was carrying medical personnel of a Taliban military unit headquartered in Herat, said Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enayatullah Khowrazmi. Several employees were also injured in the attack, he added.

