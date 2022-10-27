Pakistani political leaders welcome Army’s decision to stay within constitutional limits; away from politics

Pakistan leaders on Thursday warmly welcomed the announcement by the Army that it has decided to remain within its constitutional limits by staying away from politics.

Their reaction came hours after Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum, the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in an unprecedented move, addressed a press conference along with the military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikar during which they announced that the decision to stay away from politics was taken last year.

''Last year, the establishment decided that it would restrict itself to its Constitutional role. The Army had an intense discussion and we reached the conclusion that the country's benefit lies in restricting ourselves to our Constitutional role and remaining out of politics,” he said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had assured the nation that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and wanted to continue to do so.

Addressing the media, Defence minister Khawaja Asif said that it was a welcome move as the Army had been involved in politics but at least it decided to play only its constitutional role after 75 years.

“It had been our long demand and now that they have made a decision, we should welcome it,” the minister said.

He said it takes a lot of guts to say a thing like that after the Army institution played a dominant political role.

Khawaja also said that the Army made the statement after taking the federal government into confidence.

Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also welcomed the decision by the Army to restrict itself to a legal role. “Transition of establishment from controversial to constitutional role is vital for Pakistan’s progress & prosperity. PPP has struggled for this for 3 generations,” he tweeted.

“Press conference by DG ISI & ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations) is unprecedented & historic. Institutional desire to transition must be encouraged.” Separately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also said that the decision should be respected and also criticised former premier Imran Khan for using words like neutral derogatively.

The powerful Army directly ruled half of the history of Pakistan and when not in power, it pulled the strings from behind and it was popular demand by political parties and intellectuals that it should stop interfering in politics.

So the public announcement by the spy chief was a welcome surprise for everyone as apparently there was no weakness in the apparatus of the Army.

However, lately it has been heavily criticised by former premier Imran Khan which could be the reason to let the politicians decide the political matters.

