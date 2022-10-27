Left Menu

Gas tanker explodes after overturning in Jharkhand's Dumka, driver charred to death

Three buses that were parked nearby and several trees also caught fire, police inspector of Hansdiha Naval Kishore Singh said.The identity of the driver could not be ascertained, police said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:47 IST
Gas tanker explodes after overturning in Jharkhand's Dumka, driver charred to death
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and four others were injured as a gas tanker overturned after hitting a bus that was parked on the roadside in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday afternoon, following which it exploded and caught fire, police said.

The accident happened on State Highway 17 in Dhavatand area when the tanker was on the way to Hansdiha, Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra told PTI.

''The driver of the tanker was charred to death while four others, including a child, were injured due to the fire,'' Lakra said.

After the tanker exploded, it caught fire that ravaged at least three buses that were parked one after the other. Several trees were also burnt, police said.

The tanker was gutted in the fire and its registration number and other details could not be ascertained, he said.

''There was an explosion after the tanker overturned. Three buses that were parked nearby and several trees also caught fire,'' police inspector of Hansdiha Naval Kishore Singh said.

The identity of the driver could not be ascertained, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022