Putin says Russia already passed worst of economic turmoil

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Russian economy had passed the "peak" of economic turmoil related to Western sanctions. In a speech in Moscow, Putin said Western attempts to "collapse" the Russian economy had failed, and that the Russian economy had adapted to the new economic reality.

The West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's economy after Putin launched what he calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

