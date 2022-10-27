Putin says Russia already passed worst of economic turmoil
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:55 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Russian economy had passed the "peak" of economic turmoil related to Western sanctions. In a speech in Moscow, Putin said Western attempts to "collapse" the Russian economy had failed, and that the Russian economy had adapted to the new economic reality.
The West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's economy after Putin launched what he calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin says Western nuclear rhetoric is 'provocative'
Russia's Novak says Moscow ready to begin investigation of Nord Stream incidents
Biden, on Western swing, to declare national monument in Colorado
US Domestic News Roundup: LGBTQ beach sanctum faces demolition in New York; Biden, on Western swing, to declare national monument in Colorado and more
Yellen says Russian oil price cap in $60 range would allow Moscow some profit