Left Menu

Deaf, mute woman raped by 3 men in Rajasthan's Udaipur

A deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped in Udaipur district of Rajasthan by three people, police said on Thursday.The matter came to light recently when she was found pregnant during a medical examination at MB government hospital where she had been taken from a shelter home after she hurt her leg in an attempt to escape.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:59 IST
Deaf, mute woman raped by 3 men in Rajasthan's Udaipur
  • Country:
  • India

A deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped in Udaipur district of Rajasthan by three people, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light recently when she was found pregnant during a medical examination at MB government hospital where she had been taken from a shelter home after she hurt her leg in an attempt to escape. The woman was found destitute October 21 following which police had taken her to the shelter home.

She tried to escape the home by jumping a wall but hurt her leg. During a medical examination, she was found pregnant.

Ramsumer Meena, SHO, Hiran Magri Police Station said that the woman was found four to five months pregnant. He said that with the help of a sign language expert, the girl conveyed she was raped. After this, a case was registered on October 23.

According to Meena, the girl has identified three people as assailants, who are also deaf and mute.

Further investigation in the matter is going on, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. The woman's mother works as a domestic help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022