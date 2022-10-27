Attack on Taliban vehicle carrying military employees kills five

An attack on a vehicle in western Afghanistan killed five medical personnel employed by Taliban security forces on Thursday, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the militant group's channel on Telegram. Taliban Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enayatullah Khowrazmi said several employees were also injured in the attack.

"This morning, unknown armed men attacked a ... vehicle carrying medical personnel of the 207th Al-Farooq Army Corps," said Khowrazmi, referring to a Taliban military unit headquartered in the western province of Herat. Since taking over the country in 2021, the Taliban say they have focussed on restoring security to the war-torn nation.

However, in recent months a number of attacks have taken place and the United Nations has said security is deteriorating. In the western city of Herat, a large blast hit near a mosque in September, killing 18 people including a pro-Taliban cleric and in July, an attack on a Al-Farooq 207 Corps vehicle killed two security force members.

Several attacks have also taken place in Kabul, including an explosion this month that hit a mosque in the vicinity of the heavily fortified interior ministry compound, killing four people and wounding 25. It was not clear who behind those attacks. Other attacks in the country have been claimed by the Islamic State.

