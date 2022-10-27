Left Menu

NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan govt over 'auctioning of girls' to settle financial disputes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:07 IST
The NHRC on Thursday issued a notice to Rajasthan government over reports that girls are “being auctioned on stamp paper” in half a dozen districts of the state and the refusal thereof is resulting in the ''rape of their mothers to settle financial disputes on the diktats of caste panchayats''.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report, it said in a statement.

The chief secretary of Rajasthan and the state's director general of police (DGP) have been asked to respond to the commission within four weeks.

Citing a media report, the NHRC said that whenever there is a dispute between the two parties particularly involving financial transactions and loans, girls aged between eight years and 18 years are “auctioned to recover money”. “A media report said that after being auctioned, these girls are sent to UP, MP, Mumbai, Delhi and even foreign countries and subjected to physical abuse, torture and sexual assault in slavery. If true, the contents of the report amount to human rights violations,” the NHRC said. The commission has asked for a detailed report from the chief secretary of Rajasthan in the matter, along with a report on what action has been taken, measures already taken and if not, proposed to be taken to prevent such incidents.

The NHRC said the report must contain how the state government is ensuring the functions of the Gram Panchayat, as per the constitutional provisions or Panchayati Raj law to eradicate the caste-based system impinging the human rights and the right to dignity of girls and women in the state.

A notice has also been issued to the Rajasthan DGP to submit a detailed report mentioning the initiation of criminal prosecution against the perpetrators of such crimes, the NHRC said. It said the report must also contain the status of cases, including the registration of FIRs, charge-sheet, arrest, if any, in such incidents and the mechanism initiated to apprehend the people involved in such systematic crimes of flesh trade in the state. “The DGP's report must also mention steps being taken or proposed to be taken against the public servant(s), who purported to have neglected perpetually prevention of such incidents,” the NHRC said. The NHRC also said that it has asked its special rapporteur, Umesh Sharma, to visit and inspect the affected areas within Rajasthan and submit a comprehensive report on the incidents noted and about the prevailing practice there, within three months.

