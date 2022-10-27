Woman injured in petrol tanker blast dies in Indore hospital; MP govt announces financial aid

A 27-year-old woman, who suffered 100 per cent burns in a blast in a petrol tanker after it overturned, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday in a state-run hospital in Indore city, taking the toll in the incident to two, an official said. The woman, injured in the tanker blast on Wednesday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, could not be saved despite best efforts of doctors, said Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) superintendent Dr Pramendra Singh Thakur. He said 16 others who also suffered severe burns in the incident are undergoing treatment in the hospital and among them 11 are in critical condition. The blast took place when villagers rushed to collect petrol in their utensils from the overturned tanker. A 19-year-old woman had died on the spot in the explosion, officials have said.

A technical team of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) visited the accident site on Thursday and will submit a report by Friday, Khargone collector Kumar Purshottam said.

The tanker belonged to state-run oil major BPCL.

Appropriate actions will be taken in the matter after getting the team's report, Purshottam said.

Khargone district's superintendent of police (SP) Dhramvir Singh Yadav said after the tanker overturned, its driver Pavan Chouhan (27) escaped from the spot but he was arrested and further probe in the matter was underway.

Meanwhile, an official release said the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a financial assistance of Rs two lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons, Rs 50,000 to seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor wounds.

