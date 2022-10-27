Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death on Thursday in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said.

On Thursday, police received information that Sachin, resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband, was admitted to Safdarjung hospital by his friend Aakash after he suffered stab injuries. He succumbed during the treatment, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital where Aakash said they were at the house of one of their friends Mukul Kalyani to celebrate Mukul's birthday, police said.

Sachin left for his home at 8 pm, but a kid from neighbourhood informed that he was lying injured nearby their house. Thereafter, Sachin was taken to nearby Bajarang Hospital by Aakash and Mukul. Later on, he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the officer said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered at the Badarpur police station and investigation was taken up, police said.

During investigation, four accused -- Badal (20), Jatin (19), Mahipal Sharma (19) and a 17-year-old boy -- were apprehended, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)