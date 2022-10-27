Car catches fire near India Gate
A car caught fire on Thursday at India Gates C-Hexagon near Kartavya Path here, officials said. According to police, a white colour car caught fire after its engine overheated. The driver of the vehicle escaped in time and nobody was injured, they said.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A car caught fire on Thursday at India Gate's C-Hexagon near Kartavya Path here, officials said. According to police, a white colour car caught fire after its engine overheated. The driver of the vehicle escaped in time and nobody was injured, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement