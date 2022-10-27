Putin criticises France for publishing contents of call with Macron
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:19 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised France on Thursday for publishing contents of a phone call he had with President Emmanuel Macron days before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February.
Putin said the release showed that his conversations with the French leader were being listened in on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Emmanuel Macron
- Ukraine
- French
- Moscow
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Weather chief: Ukraine war may be ''blessing'' for climate
Ukraine war has affected Asian economy; risk of fragmentation worrisome: IMF
Spoke to Putin only once about 18 months ago: Musk denies talks on Ukraine
Elon Musk spoke to Putin before presenting Ukraine peace proposal: Report
WRAPUP 2-Biden doubts Putin would use nuclear weapon, Ukraine pleads for more weapons