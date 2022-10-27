Next round of border-related talks with Assam soon: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the next phase of talks pertaining to border issues with Assam will be held within the next few weeks.

The next round of border-related discussions between the two states were delayed due to Durga Puja and Diwali holidays, he said. “It will be our endeavour to ensure that within the next few weeks, we will try to meet the regional committees and the chief ministers together to take the talks forward,” Sangma told reporters.

“Some of the regional committees from Meghalaya have visited the locations and held an initial round of meetings,” he said.

On September 26, the Meghalaya government had constituted three regional committees, which were asked to examine and submit reports on the present status of the remaining six areas of difference with Assam within a period of 45 days.

The areas include places in West Khasi Hills District, Ri Bhoi District and West Jaintia Hills District.

Earlier in March this year, Assam and Meghalaya had decided to end their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 contested locations that often raised tensions between the two states.

The pact sought to resolve the protracted dispute in six places along the 884.9 km border between the two northeastern states.

