UP: Priest's body found hanging inside Mathura temple
PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:02 IST
The body of a priest was found hanging inside a temple here on Thursday, police said.
''Charan Das, who was a priest at a Shiva temple here, was found dead in the morning. His body was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling of the temple,'' Saunkh police outpost in-charge Sandeep Kumar said.
Locals found the body and alerted police. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
Police said the incident appears to be a case of suicide.
