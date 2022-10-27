UP: Priest's body found hanging inside Mathura temple

The body of a priest was found hanging inside a temple here on Thursday, police said.

''Charan Das, who was a priest at a Shiva temple here, was found dead in the morning. His body was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling of the temple,'' Saunkh police outpost in-charge Sandeep Kumar said.

Locals found the body and alerted police. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said the incident appears to be a case of suicide.

