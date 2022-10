Iraq lawmakers approve government of Prime Minister-designate Sudani

Iraq's parliament approved the cabinet presented by Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, state news agency INA said, ushering in a new government after more than a year of deadlock.

Sudani's picks for 21 ministries passed during a parliament vote on the cabinet. He named Hayan Abdul Ghani as oil minister.

