Village head ‘beaten’ to death in Ranchi

A village head was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said on Thursday. The incident happened at Lohri village in Tamar police station area, some 60 km from Ranchi, on Wednesday night, they said.

The son of the deceased Ashok Singh Munda (55), who was a traditionally elected gram pradhan, lodged an FIR in this regard on Thursday, Tamar Police Station In-Charge Deepak Kumar said. ''Two-three persons of the village are also missing after the incident. This appears to be a case of personal rivalry. The exact cause can only be ascertained after an investigation,'' Ranchi SP (Rural) Naushad Alam said.

