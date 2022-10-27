Left Menu

Village head ‘beaten’ to death in Ranchi

The incident happened at Lohri village in Tamar police station area, some 60 km from Ranchi, on Wednesday night, they said.The son of the deceased Ashok Singh Munda 55, who was a traditionally elected gram pradhan, lodged an FIR in this regard on Thursday, Tamar Police Station In-Charge Deepak Kumar said. Two-three persons of the village are also missing after the incident.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:19 IST
A village head was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said on Thursday. The incident happened at Lohri village in Tamar police station area, some 60 km from Ranchi, on Wednesday night, they said.

The son of the deceased Ashok Singh Munda (55), who was a traditionally elected gram pradhan, lodged an FIR in this regard on Thursday, Tamar Police Station In-Charge Deepak Kumar said. ''Two-three persons of the village are also missing after the incident. This appears to be a case of personal rivalry. The exact cause can only be ascertained after an investigation,'' Ranchi SP (Rural) Naushad Alam said.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

