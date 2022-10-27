Left Menu

Incorrect to say poisonous chemical being used to suppress foam in Yamuna: Bhardwaj

Delhi Jal Board DJB Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said it is absolutely incorrect to say that a poisonous chemical is being used to suppress the foam in the Yamuna, following the BJPs allegations over the issue.BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused the Delhi government on Thursday of spraying a poisonous chemical to remove froth from the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja, during which devotees take a holy dip in the river.Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over its allegations into the DJBs Yamuna-cleaning exercise, Bhardwaj said, BJP leaders should learn something about science and technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said it is ''absolutely incorrect'' to say that a ''poisonous'' chemical is being used to suppress the foam in the Yamuna, following the BJP's allegations over the issue.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused the Delhi government on Thursday of spraying a poisonous chemical to remove froth from the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja, during which devotees take a holy dip in the river.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its allegations into the DJB's Yamuna-cleaning exercise, Bhardwaj said, ''BJP leaders should learn something about science and technology. The DJB's anti-foaming chemical technology has also been recommended by the Centre's NMCG.'' The DJB had started preparations to reduce foaming in the Yamuna more than a month ago so that Chhath devotees could offer prayers to the Sun god, he said.

''Later, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) also recommended similar steps as adopted by the DJB to contain foaming in the Yamuna,'' Bhardwaj said.

Hitting back at the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said ''it is absolutely stupid and incorrect to say that a poisonous chemical is being used to suppress the foam in the Yamuna''.

''Chemicals do not mean poison. Even chlorine and alum that are used to clean water are chemicals,'' he added.

The DJB regularly monitors the parameters downstream of the Okhla barrage through its Okhla Sewage Testing Laboratory, which is an ISO and NABL-accredited laboratory, Bhardwaj said.

The reports of fresh tests carried out at the laboratory reveal that the quality parameters of the Yamuna water have improved after the spraying of the chemical. The reports reveal that the dissolved oxygen (DO) levels have reached 4.42 mg per litre, which authenticates that the chemical is not poisonous and has, in fact, improved the quality of the Yamuna water, Bhardwaj said.

''Data from various tests shows that the quality of the Yamuna water has improved steadily and continuously under the Delhi government. We are committed to cleaning the river by 2025 as pledged by our chief minister, while respecting and protecting the religious rights of all,'' he added.

Bhardwaj asked the BJP leaders to quit their ''dilatory practices'' and answer the real questions concerning the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

''People want to know what did the local body do as regards issues such as garbage and cleanliness in the last 15 years. They cannot run away from the real issues,'' he said.

