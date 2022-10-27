Left Menu

Punjab: AK-47 rifles, pistols, 200 bullets recovered by BSF from India-Pak border

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:24 IST
Punjab: AK-47 rifles, pistols, 200 bullets recovered by BSF from India-Pak border
  • Country:
  • India

A cache of six AK-47 rifles, three pistols and 200 bullets was recovered by the Border Security Force Thursday night from along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, officials said.

The recovery was made around 7 pm from a bag that was found on the ground during a search conducted near the zero line of the border in Ferozepur sector of the state.

Three AK-47 rifles with six empty magazines, another set of three 'mini' AK-47 rifles with five empty magazines, three pistols with six empty magazines and 200 live bullets were recovered from the bag, a BSF spokesperson said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has informed Punjab Police so that they can seize the weapons and ammunition cache and also conduct further investigation.

PTI NES SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
3
India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for agricultural development: Union Agriculture Minister

India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for ...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022