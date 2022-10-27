White House: Putin's remarks show no change in Russian leader's strategy
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:31 IST
The White House said Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on Thursday were not very new and did not indicate a change in his strategic goals, including in Ukraine.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to Putin's remarks during a press briefing held aboard Air Force One.
