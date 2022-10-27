Lebanon's outgoing president says 'dialogue' will determine future of border with Israel
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:44 IST
Lebanon's outgoing President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that a U.S.-brokered deal to delineate the maritime border with Israel would prevent war and the full status of the southern border would be resolved through "dialogue."
Aoun, speaking in a pre-recorded interview aired hours after he signed onto the agreement, insisted the accord did not constitute a peace agreement with Israel.
