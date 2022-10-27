Left Menu

Fire destroys scrap kept outside godowns in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:45 IST
Fire destroys scrap kept outside godowns in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A fire destroyed scrap kept outside godowns in a compound in the Shil Phata area of Thane city on Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said. Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said no one was hurt in the fire that broke out at around 19.30 hours.

He said the scrap destroyed in the blaze included plastic materials.

The fire, whose cause was not immediately known, was brought under control in two hours, Sawant added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
3
India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for agricultural development: Union Agriculture Minister

India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for ...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022