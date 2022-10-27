Fire destroys scrap kept outside godowns in Thane

A fire destroyed scrap kept outside godowns in a compound in the Shil Phata area of Thane city on Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said. Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said no one was hurt in the fire that broke out at around 19.30 hours.

He said the scrap destroyed in the blaze included plastic materials.

The fire, whose cause was not immediately known, was brought under control in two hours, Sawant added.

