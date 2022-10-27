Car catches fire near India Gate

A car caught fire on Thursday at India Gate's C-Hexagon near Kartavya Path here, officials said.

According to police, a white car caught fire due to overheating of its engine.

The driver of the vehicle escaped in time and nobody was injured, they said.

Another incident of fire was reported in south Delhi's Sheikh Sarai area where a Swift car caught fire.

The fire officials said they received information regarding the incident at 9.24 pm, following which one fire tender was rushed to the scene.

The fire was brought under control and nobody got injured in the incident, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)