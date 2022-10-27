Left Menu

Car catches fire near India Gate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:52 IST
Car catches fire near India Gate
  • Country:
  • India

A car caught fire on Thursday at India Gate's C-Hexagon near Kartavya Path here, officials said.

According to police, a white car caught fire due to overheating of its engine.

The driver of the vehicle escaped in time and nobody was injured, they said.

Another incident of fire was reported in south Delhi's Sheikh Sarai area where a Swift car caught fire.

The fire officials said they received information regarding the incident at 9.24 pm, following which one fire tender was rushed to the scene.

The fire was brought under control and nobody got injured in the incident, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
3
India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for agricultural development: Union Agriculture Minister

India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for ...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022