Left Menu

New UK PM Sunak, Canada's Trudeau agree on continued support for Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 00:17 IST
New UK PM Sunak, Canada's Trudeau agree on continued support for Ukraine
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau agreed to continue working together to provide support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Sunak's office said on Thursday.

"They discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and agreed to continue working together to provide unequivocal support for Ukraine and ensure Vladimir Putin's actions do not go unpunished or undeterred," Sunak's Downing Street office said following a call between the two leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for agricultural development: Union Agriculture Minister

India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022