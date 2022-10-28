Mumbai: 32-year-old man stabbed to death by auto-rickshaw driver

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by an auto-rickshaw driver at suburban Goregaon during a fight over the victim teasing and taunting the latter, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Hanuman Tekdi area and the deceased was identified as Mukesh Zanjare (32).

The deceased used to tease and taunt the auto-rickshaw driver (45), who limps due to some disability, an official said.

During a fight over the taunting issue, the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed Zanjare in chest and stomach, he said.

Zanjare was rushed to a civic-run hospital in suburban Jogeshwari where he was declared dead in the early hours of Wednesday, the official said.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered at the Vanrai police station and the accused was arrested by the police, he said.

