Canada will seek membership to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 00:27 IST
Canada will seek membership to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said at a press conference on Wednesday following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Joly said Canada and the United States also agreed to hold the first Canada-U.S. Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to further align approaches to the region.

