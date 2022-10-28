Left Menu

New York police say extremists could pose threat as election nears - media reports

Rising crime rates have become a top election issue for voters in New York and across the country.

The New York Police Department has called for "elevated vigilance" ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, warning that extremists could target political events and polling sites, according to media reports.

Poll workers, people at rallies and political candidates face heightened risk of attack in the run-up to the Nov. 8 elections, according to an internal bulletin that was issued by the department on Wednesday and obtained by ABC and CNN. The bulletin stressed it was drawing attention to the risk of attacks or threats even though there were no credible threats known by police at this time.

Rising crime rates have become a top election issue for voters in New York and across the country. Public safety took center stage this week at a debate between New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger. In July, Zeldin was giving a campaign speech when a man climbed on stage and tried to stab him. Zeldin was not harmed in the incident and the attacker was arrested.

