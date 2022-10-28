Canada will seek membership to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said at a press conference on Thursday following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Joly said Canada and the United States also agreed to hold the first Canada-U.S. Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to further align approaches to the region.

