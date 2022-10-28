Brazil's Lula keeps lead in roughly stable race against Bolsonaro- poll

Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains the lead over his far-right adversary President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of Sunday's runoff election, according to a poll on Thursday that showed the race is roughly stable.

Lula leads by 52.4% of the votes against 46.0% for Bolsonaro, according to the AtlasIntel poll, inching forward from 52.0% while Bolsonaro slipped from 46.0% in the previous poll three days ago.

AtlasIntel recruits voters on line and interviewed 7,500 people between Oct 21-25. The pollster says its survey has a margin of error of 1 percentage point up or down.

