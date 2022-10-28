5 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

Left Menu

PTI | Milan | Updated: 28-10-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 01:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

A man who grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf stabbed five people Thursday inside a shopping centre south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency, which said three other victims were in serious condition.

The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism.

The wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. Arsenal said in a statement that Mari was at the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

Monza club CEO Adrian Galliano wished the soccer player a speedy recovery in a message posted on Twitter.

“Dear Pablo, we are all close to your and to your family, we love you, continue to fight as you know how, you are a warrior and will heal quickly,? Galliano said.

The Carabinieri police in Assago who were investigating the attacks refused to confirm any details.

Witnesses told ANSA they saw people fleeing the supermarket in shock, and as the gravity of the situation became clear, shop workers pulled down the store's shutters.

The Carrefour supermarket chain said that police and ambulance crews responded immediately to calls alerting them about the attack. The chain expressed its sympathies to employees and clients affected by the attack and said it was offering them psychological support.

