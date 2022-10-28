Lula leads Bolsonaro as Brazil's election draws nearer
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 28-10-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 01:53 IST
Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro slightly increased, just days before a Sunday runoff vote, a poll by Datafolha showed on Thursday.
Lula reached 49% of voter support against 44% for the incumbent Bolsonaro, compared to 49% and 45% respectively in the previous poll eight days ago.
Datafolha interviewed 4,580 voters between Oct. 25-27 and the poll had a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.
