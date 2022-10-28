Left Menu

Two senators 'encouraged' by U.S. Tesla criminal probe report

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2022 02:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 02:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Two Democratic U.S. senators said they are "encouraged" by a reported criminal probe by the Justice Department into Tesla Inc over claims its electric vehicles can drive themselves. Reuters first reported the investigation on Wednesday, citing sources.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey in a joint statement said they had "long sounded the alarm about Tesla’s misleading marketing practices, which overstate the real capabilities of its vehicles and put drivers and the public at grave risk." The senators added that they would "continue pressing for oversight of (CEO) Elon Musk and Tesla to avert driver confusion and prevent deadly crashes -- and for accountability if any misconduct is uncovered."

