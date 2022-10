Putin ally says 23 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian shelling attack

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Kadyrov said the incident had taken place in the southern Kherson region.

