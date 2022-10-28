Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Relatives of Uvalde victims call on 'disgraced' Texas public safety director to resign

Relatives of children killed in the Uvalde school shooting confronted the Texas public safety director on Thursday and demanded he resign over the failure of his agency's troopers to confront the gunman quickly and possibly save lives. Brett Cross, uncle of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia - one of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School - was one of several relatives who pressed Director Col. Steven McCraw to follow through on his vow to resign if his agency was found culpable in its response.

Conservative activist steers U.S. Supreme Court college race cases

When the U.S. Supreme Court next week considers ending policies used by many colleges and universities to increase their numbers of Black and Hispanic students, a conservative activist will be on hand to watch this fateful moment in his long quest to erase racial preferences intended to boost diversity in American life. The challenges to race-conscious admissions policies used by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina were brought by a group called Students for Fair Admissions founded and headed by Edward Blum, a 70-year-old former stockbroker and unsuccessful Republican congressional candidate.

House Democrats rush to defend record on crime as U.S. midterms loom

Seeking to stem expected losses in the midterm elections, almost a dozen Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have in the past week rolled out or seen supporters launch ads trying to bolster their positions on crime. At least 11 Democrats in competitive House races from Virginia to Oregon have benefited from the new advertisements highlighting their support for law enforcement, according to data supplied by campaigns and political action committees.

Biden says Republican plan will boost inflation

President Joe Biden contrasted his economic plan with Republicans' on Thursday in a last-ditch effort days before U.S. midterm elections to convince voters that Democrats are best equipped to battle inflation and create jobs. "The previous president made a string of broken promises in places like Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio," Biden said. "On my watch, we've kept our commitments. On my watch, made in America isn't just a slogan, it's a reality."

Analysis-How Congress might look for Biden post midterms: The good, bad, and the ugly

The midterm elections in the United States on Nov. 8 will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control each house of Congress, and the results will have a profound impact on the next two years of President Joe Biden's White House tenure. Here's what could happen next for his administration:

Barrack says he hoped Trump ties would appeal to UAE; denies being agent

Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack, 75, used his influence with Trump's campaign and administration in 2016 and 2017 to promote the United Arab Emirates' interests without informing the U.S. attorney general he was acting as an agent of the country, as required by law.

Trump's company: We don't need a monitor

Donald Trump's namesake company urged a New York judge to reject a demand by the state's attorney general to appoint a monitor to oversee its financial practices, after she accused it of "staggering" fraud. The Trump Organization's filing on Wednesday night came in connection with Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president and three of his adult children of lying to banks and insurers by fraudulently overvaluing his real estate assets and net worth.

New York police say extremists could pose threat as election nears

The New York Police Department has called for "elevated vigilance" ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, warning that extremists could target political events and polling sites, the agency said in an internal bulletin obtained by Reuters. Poll workers, people at rallies and political candidates face heightened risk of attack in the run-up to the Nov. 8 elections, according to an alert issued by the NYPD's Intelligence Bureau on Wednesday.

CEO of Michigan election software firm seeks dismissal of charges

The head of a Michigan election software company facing felony charges in California for allegedly storing poll worker data in China filed a motion on Thursday to dismiss the case, arguing the alleged conduct, even if true, is not criminal. Eugene Yu, founder and CEO of Konnech Inc, has been accused of violating the company's contract with Los Angeles County, which restricts the sharing of election workers' personal information to citizens and permanent residents inside the United States. He was charged with grand theft by embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Democrats turn to Obama for midterm miracle, or at least to stem the bleeding

Less than two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections, with Democrats on verge of losing their razor-thin majority in Congress, the party is asking former President Barack Obama to perform some late-game heroics - or at least help limit their losses. Obama, who left office in 2017 after serving two terms, travels to Georgia on Friday, and then moves on to Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania, all key battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 election.

