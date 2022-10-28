Left Menu

Kerala court sentences 48-year old man to 20-year imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 28-10-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 11:31 IST
Kerala court sentences 48-year old man to 20-year imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a Kerala court for sexually assaulting a minor girl at his residence in Nattukal area of Palakkad district of the state.

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court Judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict and directed that the amount, if recovered, be paid to the victim who was seven years old at the time of the sexual assault in 2020, special public prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar said.

The prosecutor said that the accused had taken the minor girl to his home on the pretext of playing with her.

On reaching home, he sexually assaulted the girl, the prosecutor said.

She also said 15 witnesses were examined and 17 documents were perused by the special court before finding the accused guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022