Man kills himself over 'harassment by money lender' in UP's Bhadohi

A 48-year-old man was found hanging in his rented accommodation after allegedly being harassed by a lender from whom he had taken a loan of Rs 50,000, police here said on Friday.Chitrakoot district native Dashrath Singh lived in a rented house at Pasian in Gopiganj police station limits with his wife Durga Devi and their 12-year-old son.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 28-10-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 11:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Chitrakoot district native Dashrath Singh lived in a rented house at Pasian in Gopiganj police station limits with his wife Durga Devi and their 12-year-old son. He used to run a street food kiosk in the area, Inspector Gaya Prasad Shukla of Gopiganj police station said.

Durga Devi said Singh had taken Rs 50,000 from a money lender from Mirzapur and was regularly making interest payments. Recently, after he missed a few payments due to unspecified reasons, the money lender allegedly started threatening him, Shukla said.

She added that the lender had given an ultimatum to make the payment on Thursday. Following this, Durga Devi went to the bank but found it to be closed. She and her son then went to the house of a neighbour to arrange the money. When they returned, they found Singh hanging from the fan hook, Shukla added.

Singh was rushed to the Community Health Centre where the doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post mortem, the police said.

The police are gathering information about the money lender, they added.

