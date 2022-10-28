Hungary could extend scope of price caps in coming weeks -Orban
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-10-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 11:33 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's government could extend the scope of price caps already in place on fuel and some basic foods over the coming weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.
Orban also reiterated his goal to curb inflation into single-digit territory by the end of next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Viktor Orban
- Hungary
Advertisement