Polish general chosen to lead EU training mission for Ukrainian troops

Polish General Piotr Trytek has been appointed to lead a European Union mission to train Ukrainian troops, the Polish defence minister said late on Thursday, as western countries seek to step up support for Kyiv following Russia's invasion. EUMAM Ukraine will be headquartered in Brussels with operational command centres in Poland and Germany.

Polish general chosen to lead EU training mission for Ukrainian troops
Polish General Piotr Trytek has been appointed to lead a European Union mission to train Ukrainian troops, the Polish defence minister said late on Thursday, as western countries seek to step up support for Kyiv following Russia's invasion. The bloc agreed earlier this month to set up the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), which aims to boost the country's military capability.

"Polish officer, Gen. Piotr Trytek ... will lead the international military training mission for the Ukrainian army," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. "It is a huge responsibility, but also recognition of Poland's position in the international arena."

Commander of Poland's 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Trytek, 51, has served in Iraq and Afghanistan. EUMAM Ukraine will be headquartered in Brussels with operational command centres in Poland and Germany. Most training will take place in Poland.

