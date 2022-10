BRIEF-Plus500 At AGM, 3 Of Resolutions Passed Had More Than 20% Of Votes Cast Against Them

Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500: AT AGM, THREE OF RESOLUTIONS WHICH WERE PASSED HAD MORE THAN 20% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST THEM

* PLUS500: RESOLUTIONS RELATED DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT, RE-ELECTION OF ONE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND ALLOTMENT OF SHARES TO CHAIR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

