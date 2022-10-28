Left Menu

South Korea, U.S., Japan nuclear envoys slam North Korea's missile launch

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-10-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 12:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  South Korea

The nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan condemned North Korea's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, the latest in a record year of tests.

In a statement, South Korea's foreign ministry said nuclear and missile development would serve only to reinforce regional security cooperation.

The remarks followed a telephone call between a South Korean envoy and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts.

