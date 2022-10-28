Left Menu

AAP leaders hold protest over garbage issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 12:35 IST
AAP leaders hold protest over garbage issue
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi party (AAP) leaders staged protests in several constituencies of the national capital on Friday against "garbage mismanagement" in the city by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Several leaders including Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, Vikas Puri MLA Mahendra Yadav and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar joined the protest in their respective constituencies.

The leaders and the party workers gathered with placards in their constituencies and raised slogans against the BJP.

AAP and BJP workers on Thursday held protests against each other with each party accusing the other of mishandling disposal of garbage in the city as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site.

Scores of BJP supporters demonstrating against the AAP had showed black flags and denounced Kejriwal, accusing the government headed by him of not releasing money to the MCD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022