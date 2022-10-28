Left Menu

Delhi Revenue Minister Gahlot reviews Chhath preparations at Hathi Ghat

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday also gave his assent to holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna.This year, the Delhi government is making 1,100 ghats for Chhath Puja across the city.The revenue department is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements and all other government and civic agencies are working in close coordination to make Chhath Puja a success, officials said earlier.

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday visited Hathi Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna near ITO to take stock of the preparations ahead of Chhath Puja. Chhath Puja, which involves the offering of 'arghya' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water, will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis -- people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh -- living in Delhi.

Issuing directions to expedite remaining works, Gahlot checked the sanitation, lighting, water supply arrangements and the digging of temporary ponds, officials said. ''I took stock of the preparations for Chhath Puja and all the arrangements are in place. All the government agencies and departments -- be it irrigation and flood control, Delhi Jal Board, PWD (Public Works Department) -- all are working in coordination to ensure best arrangements,'' Gahlot told reporters after the visit. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday also gave his assent to holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna.

This year, the Delhi government is making 1,100 ghats for Chhath Puja across the city.

The revenue department is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements and all other government and civic agencies are working in close coordination to make Chhath Puja a success, officials said earlier.

