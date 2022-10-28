Left Menu

Man held for stealing mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 13:14 IST
Man held for stealing mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police on Friday said it arrested a man for allegedly stealing mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore.

The accused has been identified as Deepak, a native of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, a police spokesperson said.

Deepak, along with his accomplices, had on May 27 looted mobile phones from a container truck of a firm located in Bawal town of Rewari district, he said.

The accused first kidnapped the truck driver and then committed the crime, the spokesperson added.

A case in this connection was registered at Kasola police station in Rewari on May 28, he said, adding Depak was absconding since then.

He is already facing three criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022