Woman found hanging from tree in UP's Etah

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 28-10-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 13:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a middle-aged woman was found hanging from a mango tree in Mirahachi police station limits, police here said on Friday.

Local villagers found the woman hanging by a noose made from her saree and informed the police. Additional Superintendent of Police Dhannajay Kushwaha reached the spot with a forensic team shortly after, the police said The body has been sent for post mortem and efforts are on to identify, aged around 50 years, they added.

The police are trying to ascertain if it is a case of murder or suicide, Kushwaha said.

