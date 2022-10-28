Left Menu

Excise inspector hangs self in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-10-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 13:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year-old excise inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in a sugar mill at Khaikhedi in Purkazi police station limits, police here said on Friday.

The body of the deceased, identified as Ashok Kumar, has been sent for post mortem, Purkazi police station SHO Gyaneshwar Bodh said.

Kumar, who hailed from Agra, had been posted at a sugar mill in Khaikheri since July, Bodh said, adding that the cause behind his suicide was not yet ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

