Excise inspector hangs self in UP's Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-10-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old excise inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in a sugar mill at Khaikhedi in Purkazi police station limits, police here said on Friday.
The body of the deceased, identified as Ashok Kumar, has been sent for post mortem, Purkazi police station SHO Gyaneshwar Bodh said.
Kumar, who hailed from Agra, had been posted at a sugar mill in Khaikheri since July, Bodh said, adding that the cause behind his suicide was not yet ascertained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khaikhedi
- Ashok Kumar
- Agra
- Purkazi
- Khaikheri
- SHO Gyaneshwar Bodh
- Bodh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Magray sworn in as Chief Justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
6 arrested for disturbing abusing Hindu deities in Prayagraj
PARIS HILTON IN MUMBAI TO UNVEIL HER NEW FRAGRANCE - RUBY RUSH
High-level team deputed to UP for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra, Etawah
Agra student stabbed multiple times in Australia, attacker held; Indian consulate assisting for visa to kin