Sri Lanka to discuss debt restructuring with creditors at meeting next week

The Sri Lankan government and its creditors will discuss the country's debt restructuring at length at their meeting next Thursday, the government said on Friday.

Sri Lanka's creditors include India, China, Japan and some private bondholders.

The government's chief of staff Sagala Ratnayake met IMF residents for Sri Lanka on Thursday, the government statement said.

