Probe ordered after video of SP MLA arguing with police officer in Ballia emerges on social media

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:12 IST
A probe has been ordered after a purported video of a confrontation between a Samajwadi Party MLA and a police officer over an alleged parking violation emerged on social media, police said on Friday.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) has been ordered to investigate the matter and submit a report, the police added. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the Samajwadi Party's Phephna MLA Sangram Singh Yadav and Ballia City Kotwali police station in-charge Pravin Kumar Singh confronting each other over the removal of a vehicle parked near a police picket in front of the railway station.

The police said the MLA's son allegedly parked his luxury car adjacent to a picket in front of the railway station on Thursday evening. When Singh, who was sitting outside the picket, asked him to remove the car, an argument broke out between the two. As the dispute escalated, the MLA reached the spot and threw his weight behind his son, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the matter had come to his notice and an inquiry was ordered. Necessary action will be taken after receiving the inquiry report, Tiwari added.

Yadav, however, alleged that the officer abused his son and threatened both of them as the Samajwadi Party was no longer in power in the state.

The MLA told reporters that his son was removing his car after being asked to do so but Singh started abusing and threatening him.

